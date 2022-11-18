scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Footballer R Priya’s death: Tamil Nadu Police charge hospital staff with medical negligence, docs seek pre-arrest bail

The police altered the criminal sections pressed against the staff of Periyar Nagar Government Peripheral based on the statement of the Director of Medical Education.

In the case of Priya, her ligament was injured and she needed intervention. (Screengrab/video)

The Tamil Nadu Police Friday charged the staff of Periyar Nagar Government Peripheral Hospital in Chennai with medical negligence in connection with the death of 17-year-old budding footballer R Priya, based on a report filed by the Director of Medical Education.

The police in a statement said that they have altered the section to 304 A (death due to medical negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read |Tamil Nadu CM Stalin visits house, allocates compensation of Rs 10 lakh

The teenager, a first-year BSc Physical Education student at Queen Mary’s College in Chennai, passed away Tuesday, days after she underwent a surgery for ligament tear. The state-level footballer’s death has triggered public outrage in Tamil Nadu, forcing the state government to order a probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, the two doctors accused in the botched surgery moved the Madras High Court for anticipatory bail on Friday.

Priya was hospitalised at the Periyar Nagar Government Peripheral Hospital on November 7 where she underwent a surgery. Due to complications post-procedure, her right leg was amputated at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital (RGGH).

Her health condition deteriorated while she was undergoing treatment at RGGH and died Tuesday due to multiple organ failure.

Also read |Tamil Nadu minister Subramanian asks BJP not to politicise budding footballer’s death

Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian informed the media that they have suspended two doctors who provided treatment to Priya at the Periyar Nagar hospital and further, they will be initiating legal proceedings against them.

On November 15, based on the complaint of Priya’s father Ravi, the Peravallur police registered a case under section 174 (unnatural death) of CrPC.

The expert committee constituted by the government to inquire into the treatment given to Priya submitted its report on Thursday. Five people, including the surgeon, the chief medical officer on duty (orthopaedic surgeon), theatre anesthetist, duty medical officer and the post-operative ward staff were held responsible for the teenager’s death.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 06:14:45 pm
