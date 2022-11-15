17-year-old footballer, who lost her leg after surgery complications, dies in Chennai; doctors suspended

A 17-year-old girl, who had to undergo amputation of her right leg after surgery complications, died Tuesday morning in Chennai allegedly due to medical negligence. The deceased was identified as R Priya, a footballer who was studying BSC physical education at a private college in Chennai.

According to Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, the girl, who hailed from Vyasarpadi, suffered a ligament tear on her right knee a year ago and a couple of weeks ago, she suffered a similar injury again.

“She underwent arthroscopy repair surgery successfully at the Government Peripheral Hospital in Periyar Nagar on November 7. Due to the negligence of the doctors, the compression bandage that was used to control bleeding led to complications in the blood flow to her leg. As she suffered severe pain post the surgery, her family brought her to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital (RGGH) in Chennai on November 8 for further treatment,” the minister told reporters.

At the RFGGH, Priya had to undergo amputation of her right leg.

“The doctors were monitoring the girl and providing her with necessary treatment. I came and visited the girl and enquired about the treatment. Her family requested a government job for their daughter after surgery. We told them that once her wound heals, we will get a battery-operated prosthetic limb. Unfortunately, her condition deteriorated. Overnight, she suffered multiple organ failures. On Tuesday, around 7.15 am, she passed away,” Subramanian added.

Subramanian announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and a government job for one in the family. He further said that two doctors at the Periyar Nagar hospital, who were transferred earlier after an inquiry committee found negligence on their part, have been suspended. He said a departmental inquiry will be initiated and a complaint will be lodged with the police officials for legal proceedings.

RGGH dean E Theranirajan, meanwhile, said the hospital tried their best to save the child by providing her with the best treatment possible. “A revision surgery was performed on Monday. Since the tissues got necrosis (death of cells), it led to the release of myoglobin and the kidney was affected. It further led to multiple organ failure and her blood pressure dropped. She was kept on a ventilator. Throughout the night, we performed other procedures, including dialysis, to save the child but her condition deteriorated,” he said.