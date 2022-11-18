Chennai football player death: Madras HC declines immediate relief to doctors

The Madras High Court on Friday declined to come to the immediate rescue of the doctors, who apprehended arrest following the death of a teen footballer at the Government Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital here on November 15.

Justice A D Jagadish Chandira observed that it was too early to grant any relief to Dr Paul Ramshankar and Dr. Somasundar, who apprehended arrest following the death of Priya.

The incident had occurred just three days ago and the investigation was at the initial stage, the judge pointed out and suggested to the duo to surrender before the police and co-operate with the prosecution.

To this, the counsel for the petitioners replied that their clients could not even go to the police station. The matter is already politicized. They have been receiving hundreds of threatening calls and messages, they added.

The judge was entertaining criminal original petitions from Dr Paul Ramshankar (34) of Avadi and Dr Somasundar (34) of Pallikaranai, who performed the surgery on Priya, seeking advance bail.

Opposing the anticipatory bail, State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammad Jinnah submitted that the expert committee, which was appointed to probe into the death, in its finding had reported serious lapses on the part of the doctors.

Whether the case fell under medical negligence or criminal negligence has to be ascertained by the probe and no blanket orders could be given now.

And the judge adjourned the matter by two weeks. In the meantime, the doctors could surrender before the police if they wished to do so.