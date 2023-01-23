scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Food safety officer suspended in Chennai for demanding Rs 40,000 bribe

Government officials found that S Baskaran, in charge of the Triplicane area, had received Rs 3,000 and demanded Rs 40,000 in bribes from a snacks shop owner.

A food safety official in Chennai has been suspended after he allegedly demanded a Rs 40,000 bribe from a snacks shop owner.

Tamil Nadu’s health and family welfare department said that S Baskaran, officer in charge of the Triplicane area, visited a snacks shop at Royapettah and took four 500g packets of the omapodi snack for testing and demanded a Rs 5,000 bribe from its owner on November 24, 2022.

S Ashraf, the shop owner, gave him Rs 3,000, according to his complaint.

Baskaran along with another officer visited the shop again and allegedly told Ashraf that the snack contained 144 per cent of a chemical, above the permissible limit, and therefore violated food safety rules.

Baskaran allegedly asked for a Rs 40,000 bribe in return for not taking any action against Ashraf, who then complained to Health Minister Ma Subramanian on WhatsApp, according to the department.

Following directions from the minister, department officials conducted an inquiry and found that Baskaran had received Rs 3,000 and had demanded Rs 40,000 in bribes from Ashraf.

The department later suspended Baskaran.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 20:02 IST
