Folk festival ‘Namma Oor Thiurvizha’ to begin today in Chennai

Namma Oor Thiruvizha, or the Festival of Our Land, being organised to symbolise the pride of Tamil culture will be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Minister of Industries, Tamil Official Language, Tamil Culture and Archeology Thangam Thennarasu and Minister of Tourism M Mathiventhan at 6 pm at Island Ground.

The one-day mega folk musical and folk dance festival will be attended by more than 400 artists. The event will also showcase the folk art forms of Tamil Nadu through social media such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and YouTube.

“This event is a part of celebrations of the 75th Independence Day as ‘Suthanthira Thirunaal Amutha Peruvizha’. The Tamil Nadu government is also producing 75 videos depicting different folk art forms of Tamil Nadu. Some of these videos will be played during ‘Namma Ooru Thiruvizha’ and in mass and social media,” a release from the Department of Arts and Culture read.

According to officials, the programme will start with the Tamil Thai Vazhthu by the students of Chennai Government Music College. This will be followed by Mangala Isai by Anandan troupe, Kattai koothu by Thiruvannamalai Kumar troupe, Kombu Isai by the Madurai Dakshinamoorthy troupe and Periya Melam by the Thiruvannamalai Munusamy troupe.

Renowned drummer Sivamani with his troupe will bring together various traditional melams.

“He will present a musical treat along with Magudam troupe of Tenkasi Kannan, Ramamoorthy troupe. Thudumbu Melam troupe of Coimbatore Saminathan, Pambai melam troupe of Krishnagiri Manjunathan and Naiyandi melam troupe of Ramanathapuram Murugan. Fascinating dance forms, art forms and adventure shows will enthral the audience. Dancers from the Noise and Grains troupe will also join in these stunning performances,” the release added.