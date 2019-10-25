Flying out of Chennai this Diwali weekend? Here are some indicative fares

Diwali celebrations are just two days away and a long weekend with loved ones seems like the perfect way to celebrate the festival of lights.

Advertising

With the Tamil Nadu government declaring a holiday on Monday, people in the state can celebrate their extended weekend from Friday to Monday. For those of you who are looking at purchasing last-minute flight tickets, here’s how much you are going to have to pay to reach your preferred destination.

Chennai-Bangalore

The IT capital city of Bangalore seems to be the destination of choice for people in Chennai, given the shorter travel time and the presence of family members in the city who have moved from Chennai for work.

This is how much a flight to and from Bangalore is going to cost you.

October 26, Saturday

Advertising

The cheapest flight from Chennai to Bangalore on Saturday will cost one Rs 1,408 and the flight for the shortest travel time of 55 minutes will cost Rs 1,409.

October 27, Sunday

The cheapest ticket from Bangalore to Chennai on Sunday will cost Rs 1,574 and Rs 2,137 for the shortest time travel of 50 minutes.

Chennai-Hyderabad

Another preferred destination of Chennaiites, Hyderabad boasts of great food (think Hyderabadi dum biryani) and architecture. For those of you who want to drop into the City of Nizams for a quick visit, the following are the flight fares:

October 26, Saturday

The cheapest flight from Chennai to Hyderabad on Saturday will cost Rs 1,801, while a flight for the shortest travel time of one hour and 5 minutes will cost Rs 2,643.

October 27, Sunday

The cheapest ticket from Hyderabad to Chennai on Sunday will cost Rs 1,386 and Rs 1,724 for the shortest time travel of one hour and 10 minutes.

Chennai to Mumbai

The financial capital of India has always been a beacon for youngsters from other cities given its vibrant nightlife and culture. Here are the flight fares for those of who want to fly to Mumbai for Diwali.

October 26, Saturday

The cheapest flight from Chennai to Mumbai on Saturday will cost Rs 2,540 and a flight for the shortest travel time will cost Rs 2,958. (1 hour 45 minutes)

October 27, Sunday

The cheapest ticket from Mumbai to Chennai on Sunday will cost Rs 2,781 and Rs 3,558 for the shortest time travel of one hour and 45 minutes.

Chennai to New Delhi

Nobody celebrates Diwali as loud and joyful as the people in New Delhi. If you are somebody who loves celebrating Diwali in grandeur, then the capital city is the place for you.

Here are the flight fares:

October 26, Saturday

The cheapest flight from Chennai to New Delhi on Saturday will cost you Rs. 4,640, while the flight for the shortest travel time will cost Rs 6,596. (2 hours 45 minutes)

October 27, Sunday

A return ticket from New Delhi to Chennai on Sunday will cost Rs 2,677 for both the lowest fare and shortest travel time (2 hours 45 minutes).

Chennai to Jaipur

Home to the various royal families of India, the Pink City is famous for its cuisine and its numerous historical monuments. Diwali is the perfect time to visit the monuments which are often decked with colourful lights and lamps to ring in the festival.

Here are the flight fares for the same.

October 26, Saturday

The cheapest flight from Chennai to Jaipur on Saturday will cost you Rs 8,576, while the flight for the shortest travel time of 2 hours and 50 minutes will cost you Rs 9,446.

October 27, Sunday

The cheapest ticket from Jaipur to Chennai on Sunday will cost Rs 3,705 and Rs 8,211 for the shortest time travel of two hours and 30 minutes.

Chennai to Kolkata

A favourite destination for people from Chennai is the City of Joy, i.e., Kolkata. Both Chennai and Kolkata are famous for their delicious milk sweets and lip-smacking cuisine so it comes as no surprise that this eastern city is a crowd favourite.

Here are the fares if you’re planning to pop into Kolkata for some roshogollas.

October 26, Saturday

The cheapest flight from Chennai to Kolkata on Saturday will cost one Rs 10,569, while the cheapest flight will cost Rs. 11,709 (2 hours 20 minutes)

October 27, Sunday

The cheapest ticket from Kolkata to Chennai on Sunday will cost you Rs. 3099 and Rs. 3447 for the shortest time travel. (2 hours 20 minutes)

Chennai to Kochi

Kochi is the top destination for people from Chennai who flock to the city for its beautiful temples and scenic Fort Kochi. Here are the flight fares to Kochi.

October 26, Saturday

The fare for the cheapest and shortest flight (1 hour 15 minutes) from Chennai to Kochi on Saturday will cost you Rs. 2,995.

October 27, Sunday

Advertising

The fare for the cheapest ticket and shortest flight of 50 minutes from Kochi to Chennai on Sunday will cost you Rs. 2,749.