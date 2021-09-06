Five youths killed in Chennai after car rams into truck

Four final-year engineering students and a friend who accompanied them died Sunday after their Innova car grazed a truck before ramming into a parked trailer laden with iron rods around 2 am on GST Road near Perungalthur in Chennai.

The deceased, all in their early twenties, have been identified as Raja Harish, Naveen, Ajay, Rahul and Aravind Shankar. Naveen was driving the car. The others had recently completed a course at Hindustan University in the city. While Aravind hails from Chennai, the rest were reportedly from other districts.

Deputy Commissioner of Traffic (South) N Kumar said the youths were in Chennai for a job interview. “Two of them had their campus interview today (Monday). They had taken a room near East Coast Road and had visited some places in the city over the weekend. The accident happened on Sunday when they went for a ride,” he said.

CCTV visuals showed that the car first grazed a truck in front of it, lost control and rammed into another truck parked on the service lane. Locals immediately alerted the fire department and the police.

The firefighters from Tambaram took more than an hour to retrieve the bodies from the mangled car before they were sent to Chrompet General Hospital for post-mortem. The car belonged to the father of one of the deceased.

Police said the driver was not drunk at the time of the accident. Chrompet traffic police have registered a case of rash driving.