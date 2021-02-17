Five women farm workers killed as vehicle falls into canal in Thoothukudi

The passerby immediately informed the police who rushed to the spot for the rescue work. (Source: Twitter/Tuticorin Police)

Five women were killed and several injured as the mini carrier in which they were travelling fell into a canal near Maniyaachi in Thoothukudi district on Tuesday.

As many as 31 women farmers belonging to Manappai Veedu, TIrumalaikolunthupuram, Manalkaadu towns had travelled in that mini cargo to reach Puthiyampathur and Maniyachi areas for agricultural work. When they were about to reach their destination, the mini cargo overturned and plunged into a roadside canal.

Many farmers were trapped inside the vehicle. The passerby immediately informed the police who rushed to the spot for the rescue work. Chitthirai (50), the driver of the mini cargo fled the spot after the accident.

The deceased were identified as K V Gomathi (65), M Pechiyammal (54), G Malaiyarasi (48), K Pechiyammal (30), S Eswari (27). The injured have been admitted to the district government medical hospital.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced an ex-gratia of one lakh each to the kin of those who have lost their lives in the accident.

The Maniyachi police said they are conducting further inquires.