Five Tamil Nadu cops walk the ramp, get transfer orders

August 5, 2022 3:21:44 pm
Five police personnel in Mayiladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu were transferred after they walked the ramp in a beauty pageant at Sembanarkoil in the district. Nagapattinam Superintendent of Police G Jawagar issued the transfer orders to the cops Thursday.
All the five police officers were posted on duty at the venue of the event.
According to the police, the event organised by a private organisation was held on July 31 (Sunday). Tamil actress and model Yashika Aanand who was a special invitee inaugurated the pageants. Several competitions were held for adults and kids at the event.
The video of the ramp walk by five police personnel, including three women officers, was shared widely on social media.
Though Mayiladuthurai was carved out of Nagapattinam in 2020, due to administrative reasons, the transfer order was passed by the Nagapattinam SP.
