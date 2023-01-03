scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Five of a family, including two kids, killed as truck rams into car on Trichy-Chennai highway

According to officers, the accident happened at around 2 am on Tuesday near Veppur when the truck struck the car from behind, causing the car to get sandwiched between an Innova and a bus.

The police said all five people in the car died and it took them several hours to identify the deceased as the collision left the car a mangled mess. (ANI)
Five of a family, including two kids, killed as truck rams into car on Trichy-Chennai highway
Five members of a family, including two women and two children, were killed when a container truck allegedly rammed into a car on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district early on Tuesday, police said.

According to officers, the accident happened at around 2 am near Veppur when the truck struck the car from behind, causing the car to get sandwiched between an Innova and a bus.

The police said all five people in the car died and it took them several hours to identify the deceased as the collision left the car a mangled mess. “We could identify the deceased only by around 8 am. Upon searching the remains, we found an invoice and on further inquiry, it was found that the vehicle belonged to one Vijayaraghavan of Nanganallur. He was working in an IT company. We are yet to get more details,” Veppur Sub-Inspector Chandra told indianexpress.com.

The SI added that a passerby informed the police about the accident. “It was very difficult to retrieve the bodies as the car was completely damaged. With the help of firefighters, we managed to get the bodies out of the car,” she said.

The bodies were sent to Mundiyambakkam government hospital for post-mortem and the family of the deceased was informed, the police added.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 11:05 IST
Netizens call out Shark Tank India judges for mocking Recode owners, refusing investment: ‘Making stupid faces and laughing at founders? Horrible’

