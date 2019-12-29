Five detained in Chennai for drawing anti-CAA kolams, released later

Five Chennai residents were detained by the city police for carrying out a unique protest against CAA and NRC by drawing kolams on Sunday at Besant Nagar in Chennai. Five Chennai residents were detained by the city police for carrying out a unique protest against CAA and NRC by drawing kolams on Sunday at Besant Nagar in Chennai.

In a first, the Chennai police Sunday detained five people in Besant Nagar for drawing ‘kolams’ aka rangoli to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Two senior lawyers, who tried to get in touch with the protesters, were also detained. They were kept at a community centre near the in Besant Nagar and were released later.

On Sunday morning, a handful of students and residents hit the streets of Besant Nagar to draw kolams. “No to CAA, No to NRC, Revoke CAA, CAA against Constitution,” were some of the slogans put by the protesters on the streets. After the patrol team witnessed the gathering of the protestors, they immediately informed the J5 police station. The police detained the protesters for unlawful assembly.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the police said unlawful assembly is the reason behind the detention. “We never granted permission for their protest. Though it’s a kolam protest, it is against the law, they cannot obstruct the traffic. We asked them to leave, but they refused, and so we detained them,” the police said. The police added that the protestors tried to put kolams in front of every house in that venue causing a nuisance to the residents.

Those detained include four women and one man – Gayathri, Aarthi, Kalyani, Pragathi and Madan. One of the protestors released a video on social media claiming they have been detained by the police and said the Tamil Nadu police is responsible if anything happens to them.

The protest started at 8 am in the 4th avenue at Besant Nagar. Students and some of the residents took part in the protest by drawing kolams on the streets.

After the news of their detention spread, people started to gather near the venue and some of the lawyers and social activists tried to get in touch with the protestors. Two senior lawyers were also detained by the J5 Besant Nagar police.

DMK leader MK Stalin said by detaining the protestors, the government has denied them the fundamental rights present under the constitution. “The cases registered against them should be withdrawn, the earthworm government should respect the human rights,” he tweeted.

