Five corporations in Tamil Nadu get new commissioners in major reshuffle

In a major rejig, 25 IAS officers in Tamil Nadu have been transferred to new posts.

As per the order issued by chief secretary V Irai Anbu, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tirunelveli, and Tiruppur corporations will have new commissioners Raja Gopal Sunkara, KP Karthikeyan, T Christuraj, B Vishnu Chandran, and Kranti Kumar Pati respectively.

MS Prasanth, Dr Narnaware Manish Shankarro and D Sneha have been made deputy commissioners of works, health, and education respectively in the Greater Chennai Corporation. K Elambhavath will be the joint managing director of the slum clearance board. Vandana Garg will be the executive director of the industrial corporation and S Anu the deputy secretary to the government (protocol). Simranjeet Singh Kahlon will be regional deputy commissioner (south).

Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, HS Srikanth, R Vaithinathan, M Prathap, C Dinesh Kumar, V Saravanan, S Sheikh Abdul Rahaman, Pratik Tayal, KJ Praveen Kumar will be additional collectors (development) and project officers of the district rural development agency in Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Dindigul and Thoothukudi, Salem, Erode, Ramanathapuram respectively.

JE Padamaja is named the managing director of SAGOSERVE, Salem, and NO Sukhaputra additional collector (revenue), Thanjavur.

Avoid luxury arrangements for me, chief secretary tells district collectors

Meanwhile, the chief secretary has asked all the district collectors not to do elaborate arrangements when he visits districts. In a release to the collectors, he said, “Whenever I visit the districts, I request you to kindly arrange for simple breakfast and dinner and vegetarian meals with two vegetables. There is no need for elaborate arrangements. Kindly avoid luxurious arrangements. I am not comfortable with them.”

The bureaucrat, known for his honesty and integrity, had earlier instructed the education department not to purchase the books written by him under any circumstances until his term ends. Further, he asked government officers not to buy his book at government expense.