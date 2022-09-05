scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Five arrested for ransacking traffic police booth in Chennai

The gang hurled stones at the police booth at T Nagar and damaged its windows and doors

Police arrested Murugan, Vignesh, Babu, Sakthivel and Janakiraman on September 3 on the basis of evidence from a CCTV video (Representational)

Seven people have been picked up in Chennai on charges of ransacking a traffic police booth where a man took shelter to escape from their attack on the night of September 2.

Teynampet police said A Loganathan, a supervisor involved in the construction of a storm water drain on GN Chetty Road, was attacked by a few people after he tried to stop one of them from stealing construction materials around 11pm.

As Loganathan and his colleagues ran to a traffic police booth near Vani Mahal at T Nagar, the gang hurled stones and damaged its windows and doors. He was admitted to a hospital.

Other Reads |Kejriwal in Chennai, TN govt launches smart schools and a monthly allowance of Rs 1k for female students to complete UG

Police arrested Murugan (48), Vignesh (18), Babu (35), Sakthivel (28) and Janakiraman (45) on September 3 on the basis of evidence from a CCTV video. They were later remanded in judicial custody. Two 17-year-old boys were also picked up.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial historyPremium
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial history
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs
More from Chennai

Police said they were on the lookout for other people involved in the attack.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 06:47:00 pm
Next Story

Cyrus Mistry car crash: What happens to your body when you don’t wear a seat belt and how wearing one saves your life

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties
Explained

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction
Express Opinion

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
Bengaluru: After heavy overnight rain, several areas waterlogged, traffic hit

Bengaluru: After heavy overnight rain, several areas waterlogged, traffic hit

Pakistan army accepts body of trained Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist

Pakistan army accepts body of trained Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement