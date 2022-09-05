Five arrested for ransacking traffic police booth in Chennai

Seven people have been picked up in Chennai on charges of ransacking a traffic police booth where a man took shelter to escape from their attack on the night of September 2.
Teynampet police said A Loganathan, a supervisor involved in the construction of a storm water drain on GN Chetty Road, was attacked by a few people after he tried to stop one of them from stealing construction materials around 11pm.
As Loganathan and his colleagues ran to a traffic police booth near Vani Mahal at T Nagar, the gang hurled stones and damaged its windows and doors. He was admitted to a hospital.
Police arrested Murugan (48), Vignesh (18), Babu (35), Sakthivel (28) and Janakiraman (45) on September 3 on the basis of evidence from a CCTV video. They were later remanded in judicial custody. Two 17-year-old boys were also picked up.
Police said they were on the lookout for other people involved in the attack.