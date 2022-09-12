Five arrested for performing bike stunts on Chennai’s Anna Salai

Five bikers were arrested for allegedly performing dangerous stunts on the road in front of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai on Thursday night.

In a 30-second clip taken by a passerby, youths were seen performing stunts on costly motorcycles on Anna Salai and heading to the Anna bridge from Teynampet. After the clip was circulated widely on the internet, netizens tagged Chennai police on Twitter and called for action against the bikers.

As per reports, this happened yesterday at Anna Salai… Hope @chennaipolice_ will identify them soon and take appropriate action. pic.twitter.com/NHV0jx997W — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) September 9, 2022

Based on CCTV footage and other evidence, police officers from the Pondy Bazaar traffic investigation wing on Saturday arrested two college students, Harris (19), Shaffan (19), who hail from Ambur. On Sunday, they arrested three more people—Imran (20), Malik (19) and Mukesh (20).

Police said a special team had left for Hyderabad to nab an absconding accused, identified as Binos.