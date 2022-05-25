scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Fisherwoman found dead, violence & arson in Tamil Nadu fishing town

Alleging fisherwoman was gang-raped and burnt, locals set shrimp farm on fire, attack workers. Police await post-mortem report.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
Updated: May 25, 2022 2:59:37 pm
The incident took place near Vadakadu fishing town in Rameshwaram. (Picture courtesy: loganthan_sp/Twitter)

A 47-year-old fisherwoman who went to collect kadarpaasi (sea weed) on Tuesday was found dead after she was allegedly gang-raped and burnt by a gang of unidentified men. The incident took place near Vadakadu fishing town in Rameshwaram in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu.

According to the police, when the woman failed to reach home on Tuesday night, her family members and neighbours went out looking for her. They found her partially burnt body at an isolated area near a shrimp farm and immediately alerted the police.

After a lot of deliberation, the locals allowed the police to retrieve the body and send it to Ramanathapuram Government Hospital for a post-mortem. The locals then set the shrimp farm on fire and attacked some farm workers whom they suspected were responsible for the crime. Since Tuesday night, the villagers have been protesting near the taluk office, demanding justice.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police E Karthik said they are still investigating the incident and will only provide details after the post-mortem. “These (gang-rape and murder) are allegations as of now. We are carrying out the inquiry, we have detained a few people whom we suspect could have possibly indulged in this act. The protests are still going on. They are demanding Rs 1 crore and a government job for the family,” Karthik said.

