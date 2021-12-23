Fishermen observe fast in Tamil Nadu

About 10,000 fishermen would resort to rail roko at Thangachimadam on January 1, if Sri Lanka failed to release all the 68 Tamil Nadu fishermen and their boats. (Representational)

Hundreds of fishermen and women observed a fast here on Wednesday to protest against the arrest of 68 fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy and demanding their immediate release.

The fishing community from in Rameswaram and nearby areas of Pamban and Mandapam held the hunger strike on the Rameswaram-Madurai national highway at Thangachimadam.

Leaders of various fishermen associations in Rameswaram, including P Sesu Raja, N J Bose, S Emerit, N Devadoss and others participated.

Seshu Raja, speaking to reporters, said though the Centre is getting ‘crores of rupees’ as ‘foreign exchange’ from the fishing industry, it is not taking firm action to prevent arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy.

The Sri Lankan government is ‘violating’ the 1974 Katchatheevu agreement, he said adding the union government should hold talks with the neighbouring country and ensure that attacks on fishermen do not recur.

About 10,000 fishermen would resort to rail roko at Thangachimadam on January 1, if Sri Lanka failed to release all the 68 Tamil Nadu fishermen and their boats.

The representatives of fishermen associations here would meet Union Ministers S Jaishankar (External Affairs) and Parshottam Rupala (Fisheries) at New Delhi to urge them to put an end to the arrest of fishermen by Sri Lanka, he added.