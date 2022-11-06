scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

Deal with fishermen in more humane way: Indian Navy to Lankan peers

The meeting onboard 'Sayura' saw a discussion on maritime security and safety of Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait.

The meeting onboard 'Sayura' saw a discussion on maritime security and safety of Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait. (Representational)

The Indian Navy has urged its Sri Lankan counterpart to adopt a more humane approach towards Indian fishermen. This was discussed during the Indian Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) meeting held aboard a Lankan ship in the Bay of Bengal on November 4.

Flag officer commanding (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry-naval area) S Venkat Raman spoke to Lankan Navy commander (northern naval area) Tennekoon during the 32nd edition of the meeting, a defence press release said on Saturday.

“The Indian delegation urged the Sri Lankan security agencies to show a more humane approach towards the Indian fishermen. Both delegations reiterated the need for expeditious information-sharing, especially on issues that require immediate action”, the release said.

More from Chennai

The interaction between the two officers acted as a forum to the Navy and Coast Guards of the two countries to further enhance ties and synergy in operations.

First published on: 06-11-2022 at 07:07:08 am
