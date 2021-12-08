Tamil Nadu: Elderly woman forced to get off bus due to fish odour, CM MK Stalin condemns act

An elderly fish seller woman was allegedly forced to deboard a bus by its conductor due to fish odour in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district.

Condemning the act, Chief Minister MK Stalin Stalin tweeted that he was shocked by the incident. He said that at a time when the conductors are efficiently implementing free bus travel for women, this act of the conductor is condemnable. He said people should think and act with a mindset that everyone is equal.

Selvam (65), an elderly woman who hails from Vaniyakudi hamlet near Kanyakumari, had been selling fish for a living. On Monday, after selling fish, she reached the Kolachel bus stand and boarded a bus to get back to her hometown as usual. The conductor of the bus allegedly asked her to get down as she was smelling fish.

The woman then raised a complaint to the timekeeper, but to no avail. She started crying and a passerby recorded the whole incident and shared it on social media. The video went viral and the netizens demanded stern action against the concerned bus conductor and other authorities.

Following this, an enquiry was conducted. The bus driver Michael, conductor Manikandan and timekeeper Jayakumar were suspended by the Kanyakumari transport department.