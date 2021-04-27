Fish markets and meat stalls to be shut on Saturdays in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing heavy rush at meat stalls and fish markets on Saturdays. (File/Representational Image)

Fish markets, chicken and other meat stalls will be shut on Saturdays in Tamil Nadu, according to a government order issued on Monday. The state has been witnessing a heavy rush at meat stalls and markets on Saturdays on account of the weekly Sunday lockdown.

“Considering the increasing trend of positive cases and in order to control the spread, Fish Markets, Fish Stalls, Chicken Stalls and other meat Stalls shall remain closed on Saturdays and action would be initiated against the violators,” a government order read.

District collectors and officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation have been instructed to strictly enforce the guidelines.

The government has been continuously revising its restrictions to stem the spread of the virus. Similar restrictions were also imposed last year after hundreds thronged Chennai’s Kasimedu fish market during weekends violating Covid safety protocols. Even though the timings of the market were changed and further stringent measures were imposed, the retailers, exporters and public failed to adhere to the norms.

Shopping malls, theatres, places of worship, spa, saloons are completely shut. Restaurants and other eateries are allowed to offer only delivery services. The government has also put a cap of 50 people at weddings and 25 at funerals. Further, people who travel to Tamil Nadu from other states and countries, except Puducherry, should register with the state portal to avail e-pass for entry.

On Monday, the state recorded 15,684 positive cases taking the tally to 10,97,672. With 94 fatalities, the death toll reached 13,651. Chennai recorded 4,250 fresh cases followed by Chengalpattu with 1152 and Coimbatore with 1056. The active cases in the state stand at 1,07,145.