In Tamil Nadu, a tribal settlement still untouched by Covid-19

Coronavirus has found its way into every nook and corner of the country. This is where a Tamil Nadu village stands out. Chinnampathi, a tribal settlement in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district, has seen zero Covid-19 cases so far since the beginning of the outbreak last year.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Sudhakaran, the block development officer of Madukkarai panchayat confirmed Chinnampathi village has reported no Covid cases till now.

As per sources, 65 families and 150 persons are currently residing in the village. Around 80 of them are above 45 years.

Senthil Kumar, a resident of Chinnampathi whose wife serves as the president of the panchayat, said they created awareness among the villagers to maintain social distancing, cover noses and mouths with clothes even before the government started Covid containment measures.

“After getting to know that the virus was spreading fast in the state, the panchayat decided to implement strict measures. We were keeping a track of people moving in and out of our village for work. With the help of an NGO Namma Navakarai, we set up volunteers and prepared a list of members in each house. We were given two vehicles by the authorities to take people to the nearby health centre in case of any emergency. Anyone with even a mild symptom was given immediate attention. We provided ayurvedic medicines to families and asked them to consume it to boost immunity,” he said.

Kumar added that medical camps were set up and RT-PCR tests were conducted in their area. The villagers put up a fence to make sure nobody from the outside came in.

Sandhya, the first from the village to earn a graduate degree, told indianexpress.com, “there was no Covid case even during the first wave of the pandemic. There is a ration shop located inside the village. Most of the people do menial jobs and do not have to go out of the village.”

The tribal hamlet which shares a border with Kerala, however, is deprived of basic amenities like electricity, water and bus service. Sandhya is now stepping in as a teacher as schools are closed with children having no access to online facilities.