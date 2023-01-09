Fire at Madurai collectorate destroys 29k sarees, 15k dhotis set aside for Pongal hamper

Thousands of sarees and dhotis, which were about to be distributed to ration card holders as part of the Pongal gift hamper on Monday, were completely destroyed after a fire broke out on the premises of the Madurai collectorate in Tamil Nadu.

According to the police, at around 12.30 am police personnel noticed smoke coming out of the district supply officer’s building at the collectorate and alerted the fire and rescue department. Four fire brigades, comprising close to 40 rescue personnel, were soon rushed in to douse the blaze.

After a three-hour battle, around 3.45 am, the firefighters were able to bring the fire under control. Officials said a total of 29,232 sarees and 15,406 dhotis that were to be distributed to ration card holders in Madurai South Taluk and Thirupparankundram went up in flames.

A case has been registered and a probe is underway, officials added. As per the initial probe, investigators suspect an electrical short-circuit led to the fire.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the distribution of Pongal gift hampers in Chennai on Monday. A total of 2.19 crore ration card holders will receive the hamper which includes 1 kg of rice, 1 kg of sugar, one full sugarcane and Rs 1,000 in cash.