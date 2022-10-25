scorecardresearch
Fire at drug warehouse in Chennai, no one hurt

The incident happened at Ashok Nagar around 8 am Monday when the workers were on Diwali holiday.

A fire broke out at a private drug warehouse at Ashok Nagar in Chennai Monday morning. No one was injured as the workers were on Diwali holiday, said officials.

According to officials, the fire broke out around 8 am at the ground floor of the warehouse where items like surgical kits, personal protective equipment (PPE) and masks were stored. Onlookers alerted the local police and fire tenders from T Nagar and Teynampet soon arrived at the spot. Close to 50 personnel were involved in bringing the fire under control and extinguishing the smoke by afternoon, said officials.

A senior official from the Ashok Nagar fire station said the drug stock inside the store were completely destroyed in the fire. A minivan and a car which were stationed nearby also got damaged, said officials.

According to sources, the residents in the nearby locality experienced breathing difficulties due to the smoke. The police launched an investigation to find the cause of the fire.

