Fire at BSNL office disrupts service in North Chennai

A major fire broke at BSNL’s Chennai headquarters on Thursday morning, briefly disrupting broadband and phone services provided by the telecom operator in parts of North Chennai.

The fire began on the first floor at the BSNL building in Mannady in Parry’s Corner before engulfing all five floors. Several documents and equipment was destroyed in the blaze. However, no casualties were reported.

More than five fire engines and over 70 firemen, using Metrowater tankers, battled to put out the fire which raged for two hours. Officials claimed that that the fire had spread through the building rapidly due to the cables and wires present in the office.

According to BSNL officials, a few cellphone towers, over 15,000 phone connections, broadband connections, some government-run e-governance programmes, the state Public Distribution System (PDS) and Aavin network services were affected temporarily.

Officials said that the fire had damaged power plant batteries, generators, cable chambers and cables in the office. They said that network services have been temporarily shifted to other exchanges in Chennai.

Police suspect a short circuit could have caused the fire.