FIR lodged against Sasikala over ‘death threats’ to former AIADMK minister

The Tamil Nadu police have registered a case against ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala and 500 others based on a complaint by former Tamil Nadu Law Minister and AIADMK Villupuram North district secretary C Ve Shanmugam in which he alleged that he had been receiving “death threats and abuses” over the phone after he spoke against Sasikala.

Shanmugam had visited the Roshanai police station in Villupuram on June 9 and registered the complaint. Shanmugam said on June 7 he made comments against Sasikala through media for which she didn’t provide a direct response but allegedly instigated her goons to issue “death threats”. He claimed that he had received over 500 calls on his mobile phones, and other social media channels.

Based on the complaint, the police booked Sasikala and others under section 506 (1), 507, 109 under the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

The development comes days after the release of audio tapes of a purported conversation between Sasikala and certain party members. In a couple of her leaked clips, Sasikala is allegedly heard saying that she will return to politics to fix the party which she claims is in dire straits due to the current leadership.

While the Sasikala camp confirmed them as genuine and clarified that they were nothing but her calls to people who were given appointment and unable to make it due to the lockdown, AIADMK leaders officially denied significance of those calls, terming them as a mere “political drama”.

Earlier this month, the AIADMK expelled 16 party functionaries, including a party spokesperson, for their alleged communication and collusion with the rival camp. The statement announcing the expulsion of the 16 functionaries, including party spokesperson V Pugazhendi, followed several denials by AIADMK leaders in the past two weeks that Sasikala was talking to party cadres.

Popularly referred to as ‘Chinamma’, Sasikala in March 2021, a month before the assembly poll commenced in Tamil Nadu announced her decision to quit active politics.