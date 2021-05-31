Fighter all along: Sivaraman, co-founder of AIDWA, dies

Mythily Sivaraman, a prominent woman leader who was one of the founding members of CPI(M)’s All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), died in Chennai on Sunday. She was 81.

Sivaraman was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for about a decade and was not keeping well after she lost her memory. People close to her family said she tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago and succumbed to the disease.

Sivaraman was at the forefront of protests related to the Keezhvenmani massacre of Dalits in Thanjavur.

Former Union minister P Chidambaram recalled that Sivaraman lived the life of a fighter all along her life. “Very sad to learn that our long time friend Mythily Sivaraman passed away yesterday. My sincere condolences…” read a message sent by him to Sivaraman’s family and close friends.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted, “Mythily Sivaraman fought ardently for women’s liberation and for upliftment of dalits & marginalised… Her passing is a great loss to left and progressive movements in the country.”