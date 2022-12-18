scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Victory for farmers and AIADMK, says Palaniswami on Tamil Nadu govt order revoking land acquisition

Following the stiff opposition of farmers and his party, a GO has been issued this week which said that farmlands would not be acquired against the wishes of farmers.

Edappadi K Palaniswami (File)
A Government Order (GO) has been issued by the DMK regime in Tamil Nadu against acquisition of farmlands without the concurrence of farmers, and it is a victory for their protests and the AIADMK which supported them, the main opposition party’s interim chief Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) said on Saturday.

Farmers were stunned when a GO (August 16, 2021) was issued for acquisition of 3,800 acres of farm land from talukas including Avinashi in Coimbatore region to set up an industrial estate and his party opposed the move since then, Palaniswami said.

Leading a hunger-strike on December 2 in Coimbatore against hike in property tax, power tariff and other similar anti-people measures, EPS in a statement said he had condemned the government over the land acquisition issue.

Also, he had said that a protest would be held by the party in support of farmers if the government proceeded with its proposal.

This is a huge success for the farmers’ protests and the AIADMK, which supported them to the hilt, Palaniswami said.

The DMK regime must not attempt to acquire farmlands against farmers’ wishes and the party would always support the ryots, he added.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 07:05:19 am
