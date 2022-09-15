Fake job racket: Puducherry woman manages to escape from Cambodia, 1 held for duping her of Rs 3.25 lakh

A woman from Puducherry, who was promised a telecaller job, taken to Cambodia, forced to work as a scamster and confined in a room, somehow managed to escape and return to her hometown. Later, the woman approached the Director General of Puducherry on September 12 and within 24 hours, one of the accused was arrested, the police said on Thursday.

According to her complaint, the woman followed an advertisement on a channel offering a telecaller job in Cambodia which promised a salary up to Rs 1 lakh. When she dialled the number on the screen, the woman came in contact with Murugan of Puducherry and Rajkumar of Chennai.

The duo reportedly asked her to pay Rs 3.25 lakh as processing fee for the visa and informed her that a portion of the amount will be their commission. The police said when the woman reached Cambodia, she was picked up by one John.

However, on reaching the country, the woman realised that she had gone there on a tourist visa. John did offer her a job as a telecaller but it turned out to be a part of a scam. When she refused to take up the job, the woman was assaulted and threatened by John and his associates to pay Rs 2,76,500 else she would be sold to some agent and pushed into prostitution.

The woman was reportedly confined in a room and subjected to mental and physical torture and was threatened that she and her family would be in danger if she reached out to the embassy or any other legal agency. The police said that through some source, the woman managed to escape from the place and returned to India.

After she met the Director General of Puducherry and lodged a complaint, a case was registered by the CB-CID. A special team was formed and the police managed to arrest Murugan within 24 hours. The team has now headed to Chennai to arrest the other accused and will, subsequently, arrest the others involved in the job racket.