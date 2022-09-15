scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Fake job racket: Puducherry woman manages to escape from Cambodia, 1 held for duping her of Rs 3.25 lakh

According to her complaint, the woman followed an advertisement on a channel offering a telecaller job in Cambodia which promised a salary up to Rs 1 lakh.

man arrested raping cheating womanThe woman was reportedly confined in a room and subjected to mental and physical torture and was threatened that she and her family would be in danger if she reached out to the embassy or any other legal agency.

A woman from Puducherry, who was promised a telecaller job, taken to Cambodia, forced to work as a scamster and confined in a room, somehow managed to escape and return to her hometown. Later, the woman approached the Director General of Puducherry on September 12 and within 24 hours, one of the accused was arrested, the police said on Thursday.

According to her complaint, the woman followed an advertisement on a channel offering a telecaller job in Cambodia which promised a salary up to Rs 1 lakh. When she dialled the number on the screen, the woman came in contact with Murugan of Puducherry and Rajkumar of Chennai.

The duo reportedly asked her to pay Rs 3.25 lakh as processing fee for the visa and informed her that a portion of the amount will be their commission. The police said when the woman reached Cambodia, she was picked up by one John.

However, on reaching the country, the woman realised that she had gone there on a tourist visa. John did offer her a job as a telecaller but it turned out to be a part of a scam. When she refused to take up the job, the woman was assaulted and threatened by John and his associates to pay Rs 2,76,500 else she would be sold to some agent and pushed into prostitution.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Predictive Policing’’ o...Premium
UPSC Key-September 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Predictive Policing’’ o...
‘Sachin Pilot Zindabad’, the latest trigger for simmering ten...Premium
‘Sachin Pilot Zindabad’, the latest trigger for simmering ten...
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita SinghPremium
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita Singh
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...Premium
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...

The woman was reportedly confined in a room and subjected to mental and physical torture and was threatened that she and her family would be in danger if she reached out to the embassy or any other legal agency. The police said that through some source, the woman managed to escape from the place and returned to India.

More from Chennai

After she met the Director General of Puducherry and lodged a complaint, a case was registered by the CB-CID. A special team was formed and the police managed to arrest Murugan within 24 hours. The team has now headed to Chennai to arrest the other accused and will, subsequently, arrest the others involved in the job racket.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 10:18:46 pm
Next Story

How a hot-headed Roger Federer turned into a calm and in-control graceful champion

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 15: Latest News
Advertisement