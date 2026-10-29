Fake Instagram account, real ordeal: Chennai professor picked up at dawn over someone else’s Instagram post

The police had a photograph. They found the man in it and took him away. Checking whether he had written the offending Instagram comment came later, during a roadside halt on the journey to the station.

Written by: Arun Janardhanan
1 min readOct 29, 2026 10:27 AM IST
This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.
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The police had a photograph. They found the man in it and took him away. Checking whether he had written the offending Instagram comment came later, during a roadside halt on the journey to the station. That, according to police sources involved in securing his return, was how A Kalaiyarasan, an economist who studies the workings of the state, encountered its workings at 5 am on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

Arun Janardhanan
Arun Janardhanan

Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express... Read More

 

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