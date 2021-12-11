scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 11, 2021
MUST READ

Tamil Nadu: Factory owner dead, 13 others hospitalised after gas leakage

According to police, Dhamodharan (43), running the liquid chlorine factory near Chitode in the district, collapsed and died on the spot after the leakage from a cylinder he was refilling.

By: PTI | Erode |
Updated: December 11, 2021 6:17:01 pm
According to police, Dhamodharan (43), running the liquid chlorine factory near Chitode in the district, collapsed and died on the spot after the leakage from a cylinder he was refilling.

One person died and 13 others were hospitalised on Saturday following a gas leak at a factory dealing in liquid chlorine, police said.

According to police, Dhamodharan (43), running the liquid chlorine factory near Chitode in the district, collapsed and died on the spot after the leakage from a cylinder he was refilling.

More than 20 workers in the factory accidentally inhaled the fumes and 13 of them fell unconscious, the police said. On seeing this, the other workers went to the rescue and informed the police who, in turn, alerted the Fire and Rescue Services. The firemen plugged the leak from the cylinder.

More from Chennai

All the suffocated workers were removed to hospital where doctors declared them to be out of danger, the police added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

Dec 11: Latest News