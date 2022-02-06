Eyeing civic polls, Hindutva fringe outfit seeks to make inroads into Tamil Nadu politics

Hindu Munnani, a Hindutva fringe organisation known for raking up various communal issues in Tamil Nadu for about a decade, has now issued a statement, calling for unity among Hindu voters and asking them to collectively decide to support any candidates, irrespective of political parties, in the 19 February state urban local body polls, who would uphold “Indian values and culture”.

A resolution was adopted in this regard by the Hindu Munnani executive committee during its meeting at Trichy on February 5.

Hindu Munnani would not define Indian culture and tradition that it demands poll candidates to uphold, but it has clearly sought to make it a key aspect of its agenda to mobilise supporters of Hindu identity politics in a bid to make inroads into the state politics.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Hindu Munnani president Kadeswara Subramaniam claimed his outfit was not part of electoral politics. “But look at a jamaat (Muslim congregations), it has a larger say in the decisions of the Muslim community in polls. Christians many have divisions within, but they often take a collective decision to support someone when it comes to elections. They discuss and take a decision. Hindu Munnani is not a political party, but we also aim to have such a collective and united Hindu front when we, as a community, face troubles. That is the main purpose of this move,” he said.

Subramaniam made it clear that one of their main issues is the demand for an anti-conversion legislation in Tamil Nadu. “We have been demanding it for so many years. So the political parties who support this cause also gets our support,” he said.

Hindu Munnani has all along backed the BJP in various polls. It has however claimed now that a candidate need not be a Hindutva supporter or from the BJP to get its backing.

“Take the case of late DMK leader K Anbazhagan. He used to be a leader who would come and attend our functions on Vinayaka Chaturti and other such events. Even within the DMK, there are leaders with Hindu sentiments, even though they wouldn’t be showing it in public. So that is what we meant…We support anyone who shares Hindu sentiments,” Subramaniam said.

The Hindu Munnani chief pointed out that the campaigns for anti-conversion laws have been successful in the BJP-ruled states over the years. “We are also demanding the same from the Tamil Nadu parties. When it comes to DMK and AIADMK, AIADMK is better for our cause. And if it is AIADMK and BJP, BJP is better for us,” he said.

In view of the Hindutva fringe group’s track record mired in controversies arising from its bids to take up communal issues, from beef ban to cow protection, and indulge in self-styled vigilantism on various local matters, senior leaders of the ruling DMK and the principal Opposition AIADMK refused to comment on Subramaniam’s statements.

“Why should I comment on a group which exists only on its letterhead. I don’t even want to comment on them,” said a former AIADMK minister.

The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister, P K Sekar Babu, on being asked about Hindu Munnani’s latest move, said such a political plan will not work in Tamil Nadu.

“Let it be a church or a jamaat or a temple, there may be someone from there who would suggest to people to vote for a party. But people will be voting for a better leader. Why? Because we are a secular country, we live together. Hindus benefit from businesses of Muslims here, Muslims benefit from Hindu enterprises. They all live together and depend on each other routinely in life. Why should they look at each other’s community there? When it comes to election, they vote for the better leader, not for a leader’s community or religion,” said Babu, who never flaunts an atheist identity in his public life despite being a DMK leader.

The Dalit party VCK’s MP D Ravikumar said, “In 2017, the Supreme Court Constitution Bench had issued an order categorically stating that the government in India is secular and that the election is a secular process.” He added that “Nobody is allowed to canvass for votes on religious lines in India. If that happens, it is nothing but illegal. The state police can book Hindu Munnani leaders for making such statements as they are essentially communalising a poll process. The state police can proceed against such venomous statements,” he said.