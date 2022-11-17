scorecardresearch
Eye on 2024 elections, Kamal Haasan chairs meet with MNM functionaries

Speaking to the reporters, Kamal Haasan said they discussed the 2024 polls and there were debates about the alliance but nothing can be explained in detail at this stage.

kamal haasan news, elections, chennai, indian expressKamal Haasan informed the functionaries to begin the work for the election and strengthen the party.(PC: maiamofficial/Twitter)

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan met the party’s district leaders and briefed the party’s road map for the general election in 2024.

The meeting took place at a hotel in Anna Nagar, Chennai on Wednesday. District secretaries and state functionaries participated in the gathering. The functionaries started to gather at the venue on Wednesday morning while Haasan visited later in the day and interacted with the functionaries.

Sources in the party said Kamal Haasan informed the functionaries to begin the work for the election and strengthen the party. They were informed to be prepared either if the party goes for an alliance or if intends to compete alone.

The party founded by Haasan in 2018 contested in the 2019 general election and 2021 assembly polls and failed to win any seat. In the 2019 polls, the party secured 3.7 per cent of votes and it further reduced to 2.6 per cent in the 2021 polls. Haasan, who contested in the Coimbatore (South) lost to BJP’s Vanitha Srinivasan by over 1,700 votes. The poor performance of the party in elections led to a mass exodus of senior party members.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 09:55:10 am
Ananya Panday hangs out with Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski, Indya Moore, Lucy Hale and others in New York. See photos

