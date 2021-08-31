An extramarital affair and a child thrashed for being ‘ugly’: Police unravel sordid tale behind Tamil Nadu toddler’s assault

A young mother arrested by the Tamil Nadu police on Sunday on charges of assaulting her two-year-old child has confessed to the cops that she tortured the toddler as he resembled her husband and was not beautiful like her. She also beat up the boy as she felt that she lost her beauty after giving birth to him.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, the Gingee Deputy Superintendent of Police C Elangovan said Thulasi (23) told the police that she developed an extramarital affair following a missed call.

“During the couple’s stay in Chennai, she had received a missed call from a man named Premkumar which later developed into a relationship. They had been chatting regularly through video calls and the man had told her that her two-year-old son, who was born prematurely at seven months, did not look good like her elder son. He also told her that after the birth of her second son, she was no longer beautiful and the child was ugly like her husband,” he said.

“Following this, the woman developed an aversion towards her second child. She has continuously been beating him, which she also recorded and sent to her boyfriend over several months. If someone asked about the bruise marks, she told them that the boy fell from a chair or slipped in the bathroom,” the DSP said.

Soon, she started quarrelling with her husband. Premkumar, meanwhile, proposed marriage and asked her to file for divorce. This led her husband Vadivazhagan (37) to leave Thulasi at her mother’s place in Andhra Pradesh 40 days ago.

Vadivazhagan chanced upon videos of the assault on her phone when he visited her to secure some documents. “He shared the videos with his relatives who uploaded them on social media. Premkumar is absconding, his mobile phone has been switched off. We have identified his last-known location and a special team has gone to Chennai to arrest him,” the officer said.

Videos of the assault had gone viral on Saturday, following which activists sought immediate police action against the woman. On a complaint by Vadivazhagan, the police registered an FIR on August 28 and booked the woman.

On Sunday, a special team comprising five cops arrested Thulasi from her mother’s home near Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. The Gingee DSP led further investigation in the case at Sathyamangalam police station near Villupuram.

Thulasi underwent Covid-19 tests on Monday at the Government Medical College Hospital in Villupuram. After the results came back negative, she was subjected to psychiatric tests at Mundiyambakkam Government Hospital where the psychiatrist found her to be mentally stable.

The police then produced Thulasi before the Gingee Judical Magistrate and she was remanded in judicial custody for 15 days. She is currently lodged at the Cuddalore central prison.