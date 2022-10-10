scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Explanation to be sought from Nayanthara, Vignesh amid surrogacy row: minister

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian says only married adults can donate eggs and that the director of medical services will inquire into the celebrity couple’s matter.

Nayanthara Vignesh ShivanActor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. (File)

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Sivan have welcomed twin babies reportedly born through surrogacy, four months after their marriage. As questions arose whether the couple had followed surrogacy rules, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the government would seek an explanation from them.

“The legalities surrounding surrogacy are a topic of discussion. There is already an issue over the egg cells. As per the rules, an adult married woman aged between 21 and 35 years can donate her egg with the permission of her parents or husband. We will ask the director of medical services to inquire whether they (Vignesh Sivan and Nayanthara) followed due process,” the minister said on Monday in response to a journalist who asked whether the couple had registered with the health department.

Vignesh took to social media on Sunday to announce the birth of the twins and posted pictures of the couple kissing the baby boys’ feet.

After dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot in June at a resort in Mahabalipuram. According to reports, the celebrity couple had opted for surrogacy.

As the news spread and many congratulated the couple, there were also questions whether it was legal in India for unmarried couples to opt for surrogacy.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 04:10:29 pm
