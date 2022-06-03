Nearly 60 kg expired meat seized from Chennai restaurant

Food safety department officials on Thursday raided a popular restaurant on 100 Feet Road in Chennai’s Vadapalani after a complaint from a customer that they had been served stale meat and found close to 60 kg of expired meat, including chicken and fish.

A team of officials led by Dr Satheesh Kumar, designated food safety officer in Chennai, inspected the restaurant kitchen and found the expired meat in a damaged freezer box. The meat was not stored at the requisite temperature, the officials said.

Addressing reporters, Dr Kumar said they have shut down the kitchen for 15 days and have asked the restaurant in-charge to upgrade kitchen and freezer facilities. Following an inspection after 15 days, the restaurant will be allowed to operate.

“When we checked the kitchen, we found expired chicken meat and biryani. We have seized it and we will destroy the meat. Approximately, we have seized around 50-60 kg of expired meat. We will be sending the samples from the stale meat to the food lab for analysis. Once we get the results, we will initiate action against the restaurant,” he said.

Food safety officials have seized close to 50kg of stale meat from a popular restaurant located at Vadapalani in Chennai. The officials have sent the collected samples to the food lab in the city for analysis. The kitchen has been closed temporarily. pic.twitter.com/WvUWoOFoei — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) June 2, 2022

The officer said the management could not explain why expired meat had been stored in the freezer and they had no proper bills.

Dr Satheesh Kumar said the public can approach them if they have complaints about the quality of the food served in restaurants and added that the department would be conducting surprise checks in restaurants across the state.

“Our intention is not to damage the reputation of a restaurant but we want good food to be served to the customers. If they (the raided restaurant) give us in writing that all the defects pointed out by us are rectified, we will inspect and provide them permission to operate again. If we find lapses, even in the second round of inspection, we will permanently shut down the restaurant,” he added.