scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 14, 2022
Must Read

Former AIADMK minister Rajenthra Bhalaji walks out of jail

🔴. On January 5, Rajenthra Bhalaji was arrested in Karnataka and brought to Tamil Nadu and the following day he was produced before a court in Virudhunagar district which remanded him in judicial custody.

By: PTI | Chennai |
Updated: January 14, 2022 6:41:31 am
Former AIADMK Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji (Facebook/RajenthraBhalaji)

Former Minister during the AIADMK regime, K T Rajenthra Bhalaji was released on Thursday from the central prison in Tiruchirappalli following the Supreme Court granting him bail.

Bhalaji, arrested in a case of alleged job scam was released from jail in the Cauvery delta region, sources in the prison department said.

The AIADMK leader was accorded a warm welcome by his supporters on his release and he left for Virudhunagar, his native district.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On January 5, he was arrested in Karnataka and brought to Tamil Nadu and the following day he was produced before a court in Virudhunagar district which remanded him in judicial custody.

More from Chennai

Subsequently, he was lodged in the Tiruchirappalli central jail. On January 12, the apex court granted had him bail.
Bhalaji held the milk and dairy development portfolio in the previous AIADMK government (2016-21). The case filed by the Virudhunagar police on job scam is against Bhalaji and others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 14: Latest News

Advertisement