Saturday, July 16, 2022

Ex-CM Panneerselvam hospitalised

Chief Minister M K Stalin wished Panneerselvam a quick recovery

By: PTI | Chennai |
July 16, 2022 9:22:21 pm
O Panneerselvam (File)

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has been admitted to a hospital after he developed COVID-19 symptoms, the hospital treating him said on Saturday.

Panneerselvam was admitted in the isolation unit on July 15 with mild symptoms of COVID-19, a MGM Healthcare medical bulletin said.

“He is currently in observation under a team of our experts. He is stable and on medication as advised by the clinical team,” the bulletin added.

Chief Minister M K Stalin wished Panneerselvam a quick recovery. Days ago, Panneerselvam was expelled from the AIADMK.

