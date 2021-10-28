Ex-AIADMK minister Saroja booked for cheating job aspirants to tune of Rs 76.5 lakh

The Namakkal District Crime Branch police Wednesday registered a case against former AIADMK minister for Social Welfare and Nutritious Noon Meal Programme Dr. V Saroja for cheating job aspirants to the tune of Rs 76.5 lakh.

In her complaint, Kalai Mathi, who claims to be Saroja’s relative, said she was the coordinator of the noon meal scheme. On Saroja’s instructions, Kalai Mathi and her husband Gunaseelan, who reside in Rasipuram, allegedly collected cash worth Rs 76.5 lakh from 15 people promising to provide them jobs in Anganwadi.

According to reports, the couple had transferred the money in two installments to Saroja but never received any appointment letters.

An official from the Namakkal District Crime Branch said Gunaseelan and Kalai Mathi had collected Rs three lakh – Rs four lakh from people and they had provided the money to the couple from various other sources like friends, relatives, etc. “In her complaint, she had claimed that none of the people who gave the cash have been provided a job. We are investigating the complaint, we will get to know the full story only after conducting the inquiry with all the people connected with the case,” the officer added.

The complaint was lodged at the Rasipuram station and was forwarded to the District Crime Branch on Tuesday. The District Crime Branch Police have registered a case under section 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Saroja served as the Minister for Social Welfare and Nutritious Noon Meal Programme during 2016-2021.