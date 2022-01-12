Evolve roadmap for projects till 2030, think big, achieve big, MK Stalin tells bureaucrats

Urging the heads of various government departments not to be complacent with the present achievements, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday called upon the senior officials to evolve a roadmap for the State’s development till 2030.

Asking them to strive hard and achieve the goals, the Chief Minister advised the senior officials to function like “machines for people’s well-being.”

Reviewing the pace of implementing the government announcements with all the secretaries of various departments, Stalin said, “let the announcements translate into deeds. Let our thoughts blossom into new announcements. Our government should always function like a machine for the people.”

Also Read | No irregularities in procuring groceries for Pongal gift hampers, says TN Minister

About 1,313 announcements out of 1,641 that have been made, that is 80 percent have transformed into government orders (GOs) as on January 10. GOs for remaining announcements would be passed soon, he said and lauded the officials for their prompt action.

“Since my first review (with all department secretaries) on September 16, 2021, the Chief Secretary has also been conducting monthly reviews and expediting the work. Our goal is to achieve cent percent target by immediately issuing relevant orders for the remaining announcements,” the CM said.

He asked the officials to continuously monitor the implementation of GOs, funds flow besides pace of work by visiting the districts at least twice a month and take appropriate follow-up action. “I would like to know at your next monthly review meeting about the action you have taken, the suggestions you have put forth and steps taken to implement the GOs,” the Chief Minister said.

Also, they should liaise with the union departments concerned on the 20 pending announcements and obtain the necessary financial allocations and approvals.

Also Read | TN political parties barring BJP to put up unified struggle to abolish NEET

“Create an action plan for yourself. Plan for this year and the next years till 2030. Evolve a road map. Think big. Dream big. And results will be big. Remember our achievements will be great only if our thoughts, dreams and goals are big,” Stalin said.

He told them not to be complacent by comparing with other States in the country but compare with the developed countries and strive for excellence.

Goals should not be project-based but oriented towards requirements. All such goals should be related to activities like augmenting water resources, increasing agricultural productivity, improving quality of education, improving health indicators, ensuring housing for all, enhanced industrial growth, enhancing the skills of younger generations, alleviating poverty, and sustaining the environment.

“You must constantly endeavour to achieve these lofty goals. I will monitor the implementation of projects through the Chief Minister’s Information Board (Dashboard) set up by the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency, the Chief Minister said and asked the officials to come up with new projects at the next review meeting.

Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and other officials attended.