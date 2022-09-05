scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

I will not contest future elections: Congress leader E V K S Elangovan

The former TNCC chief said he would keep working for the development of the Congress in Tamil Nadu.

elangovanE V K S Elangovan is the grandson of rationalist 'Periyar' E V Ramasamy's brother Krishnaswamy. (Photo: @EVKSElangovan/ Twitter)

Congress leader from Tamil Nadu E V K S Elangovan has stated that he would not be contesting any elections in future.

Addressing a meeting in Erode on Sunday night in which he appealed to volunteers to participate in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ announced by the Congress and set to begin from Kanyakumari on September 7, Elangovan said he would hereafter not contest the Assembly and Parliamentary elections.

“I have contested five times in the General Elections from Erode and Theni districts. I came out successfully twice (one time as MLA from Sathyamangalam and another period as MP from Gobichettipalayam, Erode district) and defeated thrice. Hereafter, I could not ask for a seat and contest any election,” the former Union minister said.

The former TNCC chief said he would keep working for the development of the Congress in Tamil Nadu.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad MassoudPremium
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad Massoud
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hubPremium
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub
Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB dataPremium
Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB data

Elangovan is the son of prominent politician late E V K Sampath. He is the grandson of rationalist ‘Periyar’ E V Ramasamy’s brother Krishnaswamy.

Elangovan’s son E Thirumahan Everaa, who was elected as MLA from Erode East constituency in the 2021 assembly elections, presided over the meeting.

More from Chennai

TNCC president K S Alagiri, former TNCC presidents K V Thangabalu and Su Thirunavukkarasar among others took part in the meeting.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 07:20:35 am
Next Story

‘Stop criticising young Arshdeep, He will be gutted … let’s cut him slack’: Former Indian cricketers came out in support of Arshdeep Singh

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB data

Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB data

Premium
Rahul, Kejriwal, Yechury on his 'Opp unity' itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi today

Rahul, Kejriwal, Yechury on his 'Opp unity' itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi today

Canadian police says 10 dead, 15 injured in attacks
Saskatchewan stabbings

Canadian police says 10 dead, 15 injured in attacks

In a first in Bihar, district office goes paperless

In a first in Bihar, district office goes paperless

Who can enter air traffic control room in an airport?

Who can enter air traffic control room in an airport?

Premium
Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

As Jharkhand MLAs return, trust vote buzz grows

As Jharkhand MLAs return, trust vote buzz grows

‘He guided me without ever telling me — just by his actions’: Adil Hussain
Teacher's Day Special

‘He guided me without ever telling me — just by his actions’: Adil Hussain

Premium
Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

'Mr 'Taffy' Jones spent his life trying to put some sense in our heads': Ruskin Bond
Teacher's Day Special

'Mr 'Taffy' Jones spent his life trying to put some sense in our heads': Ruskin Bond

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement