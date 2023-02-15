No money for cremation, woman keeps husband, mother’s bodies in house for days

A 60-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district kept the bodies of her husband and mother inside their house for several days as she did not have money to cremate them, said the police. The incident came to light Sunday after a foul smell emanated from her house at Gobichettipalayam and neighbours alerted the police.

The police identified the woman as Shanthi, and the deceased as Mohanasundaram, 73; and his mother-in-law Kanakambal, 80. They were living with Mohanasundaram and Shanthi’s mentally-challenged son Saravanakumar, 35, at Kumanan street.

“The bodies were in a decomposed state. Shanthi’s husband might have died about 15 days ago and her mother about five days ago. She did not have any money and was depressed. Though she had relatives, she did not want to approach anyone to cremate the bodies. We sent the bodies to the government hospital for a post-mortem examination and cremated them in the presence of her relatives” said a police officer.

Mohanasundaram was working as a watchman in the neighbourhood. The police said he and Kanakambal fell sick about four months ago. Mohanasundaram was the family’s sole breadwinner. After he became bedridden, the family members were surviving on whatever little they had saved, the police said.

The police, after enquiring about the family, said Shanthi had been aloof for the past few months and never stepped out of the house. When neighbours asked her about the smell a few days ago, she allegedly told them it was due to rats.

The police initially registered a case under CrPC Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) but later came to the conclusion that both the deaths were natural.

“We have taken measures to provide counselling to Shanthi and sent her son to a government care home,” the officer added.