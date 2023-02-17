Erode (East) bypoll: ‘Are you man enough,’ Edappadi asks Stalin; ‘We saw how you fell on Sasikala’s feet,’ Kanimozhi hits back

With less than two weeks to go for the Erode (East) Assembly bypoll, campaigning in the constituency has heated up with politicians taking potshots at each other.

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who has been campaigning for party candidate and former MLA K S Thennarasu, hit out at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and alleged that voters were being confined in temporary sheds by DMK cadres to prevent them from meeting AIADMK functionaries.

“This has never happened in the history of Tamil Nadu. Mr Stalin, if you have guts, face the elections in an honest manner. Do not indulge in dubious campaigns by tricking innocent voters by providing cash, cattle to them,” Edappadi said on Thursday while campaigning in an open van. “You (Stalin) say you have people’s support. If that is true, if you are man enough, let the voters who are confined in the temporary sheds out and then campaign,” he added.

DMK MP and Stalin’s sister K Kanimozhi hit back saying the AIADMK leader should remember that he was asking these questions at Erode, the land of Periyar, who said the male ego should cease to exist.

“You are asking whether my brother is man enough, let me tell you he didn’t get any post by falling at someone’s feet. Our Thalapathy (Stalin) is a leader who had the guts to send the governor out from the Assembly. He was never afraid of anyone or anything. The first voice against the BJP-led government has been from Tamil Nadu, it has been our chief minister. He has never compromised his principles for anyone. All of us saw how you fell on (VK) Sasikala’s feet for getting a post, is this an act of courage?” she asked.

Kanimozhi was campaigning in the constituency to support alliance candidate EVKS Elangovan.

The Erode (East) bypoll is scheduled to be held on February 27 and counting on March 2.

Edappadi alleged that DMK did not fulfil any of its poll promises and that its announcements to better the livelihood of the people remain on paper. He also listed the developmental projects implemented by the erstwhile AIADMK government in Erode district. He alleged that DMK ministers, who are currently camped in the district to support their alliance candidate, otherwise never visited the district.

Meanwhile, Kanimozhi “thanked” Stalin for “saving” Tamil Nadu from people who make “distasteful comments” and urged voters to teach the Opposition a fitting lesson.