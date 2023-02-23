Erode East bypoll: NTK, DMK cadres attack each other

As campaigning for the Erode (East) Assembly bypoll in Tamil Nadu intensified this week, a clash broke out between cadres of the Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) and DMK on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Veerpanchatram when NTK chief coordinator Seeman came to campaign for party candidate Menaka Navaneedhan. The cadres attacked each other with sticks and stones and as the violence escalated, the police resorted to a lathi charge to bring the situation under control. Party workers and a few policemen were injured in the melee.

Though the police asked Seeman to cancel his campaigning, the NTK leader refused and was allowed to deliver a speech for a couple of minutes. Speaking at the event, Seeman claimed that his party was currently in third place (in terms of vote share) and said that it would not take much time for the NTK to reach the top position.

Later, addressing reporters, Seeman alleged that it was DMK and Congress cadres who instigated the violence and hurled stones from the terrace. The ruling DMK and its alliance partner Congress have not responded to Seeman’s allegation.

The Erode (East) bypoll is scheduled to be held on February 27 and counting on March 2.