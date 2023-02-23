scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Erode East bypoll: NTK, DMK cadres attack each other

The cadres attacked each other with sticks and stones and as the violence escalated, the police resorted to a lathi charge.

erode bypolls, indian expressA clash broke out between cadres of the Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) and DMK. (PC: NaamTamilarOrg/Twitter)
Listen to this article
Erode East bypoll: NTK, DMK cadres attack each other
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

As campaigning for the Erode (East) Assembly bypoll in Tamil Nadu intensified this week, a clash broke out between cadres of the Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) and DMK on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Veerpanchatram when NTK chief coordinator Seeman came to campaign for party candidate Menaka Navaneedhan. The cadres attacked each other with sticks and stones and as the violence escalated, the police resorted to a lathi charge to bring the situation under control. Party workers and a few policemen were injured in the melee.

Though the police asked Seeman to cancel his campaigning, the NTK leader refused and was allowed to deliver a speech for a couple of minutes. Speaking at the event, Seeman claimed that his party was currently in third place (in terms of vote share) and said that it would not take much time for the NTK to reach the top position.

Later, addressing reporters, Seeman alleged that it was DMK and Congress cadres who instigated the violence and hurled stones from the terrace. The ruling DMK and its alliance partner Congress have not responded to Seeman’s allegation.

Also Read
Video shows locals thrashing migrant labourers on Tamil Nadu train, polic...
Victoria Gowri takes oath in Madras High Court today; Supreme Court hears...
erode east bypolls, mk stalin
Erode (East) bypoll: ‘Are you man enough,’ Edappadi asks Stalin; ‘We saw ...
Chennai power cut today
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Erode (East) bypoll is scheduled to be held on February 27 and counting on March 2.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 12:09 IST
Next Story

INS Vindhyagiri-MV Nordlake collision: HC limits German firm’s liability to over Rs 30 crore against Navy claim of Rs 1,397 crore

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close