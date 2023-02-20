Erode (East) bypoll: Kamal Haasan campaigns for Congress leader EVKS Elangovan

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan, who campaigned for DMK-Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) candidate EVKS Elangovan at Erode ahead of the bypoll, said on Sunday that national interest is beyond party or symbols and he knows with whom he should join hands to safeguard that.

Haasan said this was the first time he was seeking votes for another party’s symbol. It is because he wants the country to remain secular and since Congress has done a lot of work for that, he has come to support Congress leader Elangovan as it is his responsibility as an Indian.

Noting that he is aware of all the criticism that might come his way for supporting another party’s candidate after having pitched that his party will offer a change from the existing parties in the state, Haasan said his principle remains the same and the time has come to set aside differences and stand together to strengthen secularism. “Look at my journey, you will know my path,” Haasan said.

The bypoll is scheduled to be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

Recalling the struggles he faced during his movie ‘Vishwaroopam’ in 2013, Haasan said despite the help offered by DMK, he rejected it and faced everything on his own. Hence, the claim that he supported the DMK alliance for his personal benefit is not true, he said.

“When I made Vishwaroopam, an ammaiyar (referring to late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa) created hurdles and had a laugh about it. During that time, Kalaignar (former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi) called me and said not to be afraid and asked if I require any help. I told him it is not a national issue and I will take care of it myself. Even the current Chief Minister M K Stalin called me and said if I require any help, they are ready to help. If I had wished, I could have formed an alliance at that time, but I did not take their help. I have come here without expecting any benefit,” he said.

Haasan, who campaigned in an open van alongside Congress candidate Elangovan said he believes that the Erode (East) bypoll result will be a testament to the direction in which the country is going to move forward and how Tamil Nadu is going to be a pioneer for other states.

Advertisement

Elangovan, the great-grandson of rationalist leader EVR Periyar and father of Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa, whose death necessitated the bypoll, will be contesting against AIADMK’s K S Thennarasu. Candidates from Seeman’s Naam Tamizhar Katchi and actor Vijayakant’s DMDK are also in the fray.