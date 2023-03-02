Erode East bypoll: It’s celebration mood in DMK, Congress camps as EVKS Elangovan heads for an easy win

Party workers of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress in Tamil Nadu were on Thursday in a celebration mood soon after two rounds of vote counting for the Erode East bypoll when Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan secured a healthy lead.

Even when the counting process was underway, the cadres at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayalam and Congress headquarters Sathyamurthy Bhavan in Chennai burst crackers and distributed sweets as DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidate Elangovan’s lead against his closest rival K S Thennarasu of the AIADMK went past 10,000 votes after two rounds.

The workers at DMK party office raised slogans hailing Chief Minister M K Stalin. They also gathered at Elangovan’s residence and celebrated the verdict by distributing sweets. They also shared their joy with the public by giving away sweets to motorists and to people who travelled in buses in Villupuram.

Addressing the reporters outside the DMK headquarters ‘Anna Arivalayam’, Chief Minister M K Stalin thanked the voters of Erode East Assembly constituency for providing a huge victory to Elangovan.

Stalin said that Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, in the run-up to the bypoll, had spoken in a very cheap manner and the people have given him a fitting reply through their votes.

“During this bypoll campaign, I told people not to consider this election as a bypoll but to recognise and weigh the 20-month Dravidian model of governance. They have responded to the request by providing a huge victory, further strengthening this model of governance. The victory is a precursor to the Lok Sabha polls,” Stalin said.

Commenting on the national leaders’ invitation to come to the national scene, Stalin said he is already part of the national politics and he stands by what he spoke during the meeting on Wednesday.

In response to a question whether the Prime Minister candidate would be nominated from Tamil Nadu, Stalin reiterated that who should not come to power after the 2024 Lok Sabha election is more important than who should become the Prime Minister.

Earlier in the day, Elangovan told reporters that the victory was on expected lines and is a recognition for Stalin’s effective governance.

“He (Stalin) has completed almost 80 per cent of the poll promises in 20 months. This is also an example of how much love and affection the people have towards our Congress party and leader Rahul Gandhi. I thank all our alliance party leaders and cadres who worked hard for our victory. I will work towards fulfilling the demands of the people of Erode East assembly constituency,” he said.

The senior Congress leader further added that he feels proud to be part of an assembly functioning under the leadership of Stalin. He said that though the DMK president is younger to him, Stalin has vast experience and made several sacrifices.

Meanwhile, AIADMK candidate Thennarasu who walked out of the counting centre midway told reporters that money power won and democracy lost in the bypoll.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Elangovan’s son and Congress MLA E Thirumagan Evera on January 4.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu BJP also celebrated victory they secured in Tripura and Nagaland. The cadres at the BJP headquarters Kamalalayam distributed sweets and burst crackers.