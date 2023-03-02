scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Erode East Bypoll Results 2023 Live Updates: Congress candidate Elangovan leads by over 6000 votes followed by AIADMK’s Thennarasu

Erode East by Election Live Updates: Counting of votes polled in the bypoll began at 8 AM amid tight security.

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai | March 2, 2023 10:54 IST
erode bypoll results today live updatesErode East Bypoll results 2023 Live Updates: Election officials during the day of voting (ANI)

Erode East by-Election Results Today News Live Updates: The results of the Erode East by-poll that was held on February 27, will be announced today. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa.

The voter turnout was 70.58 per cent till 5 pm on the day of polling. The assembly constituency has about 2.27 lakh eligible voters. Those who entered the polling booth before 6 pm, were provided tokens and allowed to cast their votes beyond the deadline. Election officials sealed the EVMs at the polling stations and later shifted them to the counting centre at the Government College of Engineering in Chithode, where a three-tier security ring has been put in place.

The by-poll has been the centre of attraction in Tamil Nadu in the past few weeks. From Chief Minister MK Stalin to Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, all prominent leaders were involved in canvassing votes for their candidates at the Erode East assembly constituency as the mandate was seen as an indicator of the ruling alliance’s popularity with Lok Sabha elections scheduled to take place next year.

Live Blog

Erode East By-poll Results Live Updates: Counting of votes started at 8 am Thursday; follow this space for all the latest updates from Tamil Nadu

10:41 (IST)02 Mar 2023
Talks of a third front pointless, should be ignored: Stalin echoes Congress position

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday called on all Opposition parties to unite to defeat the BJP in next year’s Lok Sabha elections. At a public rally organised in Chennai as part of his 70th birthday celebrations, Stalin dismissed the idea of a third front and urged all political parties to understand the simple arithmetic of electoral unity. Read more here

10:33 (IST)02 Mar 2023
Congress candidate Elangovan in the lead

Congress candidate E V K S Elangovan was ahead of his nearest rival K S Thennarasu (AIADMK) by over 6,000 votes after the first round of counting on Thursday in the Erode East Assembly by-poll. (PTI)

10:24 (IST)02 Mar 2023
TN govt fulfilled almost 80 per cent of poll promises, says Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K S Alagiri said that the Tamil Nadu government has fulfilled almost 80 per cent of its poll promises within two years. People's basic requirements has been fulfilled, he said.

AIADMK is in a soup, people will not like a party that lacks confidence hence we are sure that our alliance will win the polls, the leader added.

Alagiri also backed MK Stalin's statement that a third front without Congress will not yield any sucess and an alliance after the election will also be practically impossible.

10:14 (IST)02 Mar 2023
Know your candidates who are contesting the polls

For the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), former Union minister and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president EVKS Elangovan (hand symbol), the father of Thirumahan Everaa, is contesting the election. Former AIADMK MLA KS Thennarasu (two leaves symbol) is pitted against him on behalf of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Barring the two major dravidian parties, Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK)’s Menaka Navaneedhan (sugarcane farmer), and Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhagam’s S Anand (murasu symbol) are also in the fray. Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and G K Vaasan’s Tamil Maanila Congress have extended their support to Congress and AIADMK, respectively.

10:08 (IST)02 Mar 2023
How many candidates are there in the fray for the election?

Of the 77 approved candidates, as many as 47 are contesting independently.

10:00 (IST)02 Mar 2023
By how many votes is Elangovan leading?

As per the initial trends, Secular Progressive Alliance-nominated Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan is leading by a margin of more than 11,000 votes against AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu.

09:57 (IST)02 Mar 2023
Congress candidate Elangovan leads

The process of counting votes is underway in the Erode east bypoll today with the Congress candidate E V K S Elangovan leading.

09:49 (IST)02 Mar 2023
Counting of votes begins for Erode East Assembly bypoll

Counting of votes polled in the bypoll to the Erode East Assembly constituency began at 8 AM here on Thursday amid tight security. (PTI)

When preparations were underway for the Erode (East) Assembly seat by-poll, in Erode, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Erode East by-poll: 70.58% polling recorded till 5 pm

Barring some instances of EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) glitches and a few complaints of alleged cash distribution by DMK workers, the Erode East by-poll in Tamil Nadu concluded smoothly Monday. The bye-election was necessitated owing to the death of sitting Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa.

Voting began at 7 am across 238 polling stations in the constituency. Till 5 pm, the voter turnout was 70.58 per cent. Over 2,500 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed for election duty.

The assembly constituency has about 2.27 lakh eligible voters. Those who entered the polling booth before 6 pm, were provided tokens and allowed to cast their votes beyond the deadline.

ADMK tussle virtually over, OPS needs to lick his wounds and reorient; BJP must wield soft touch

In the game of thrones that is Tamil Nadu politics, Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) has emerged as the undisputed king of the AIADMK, with a recent Supreme Court order recognising him as the interim general secretary and hence the tallest leader of the party.

Now, the question on everyone’s minds is who will come to the rescue of his rival O Panneerselvam, or OPS? And what happens to rebel leaders like V K Sasikala and nephew T T V Dhinakaran, whom EPS has vowed to not let return to the AIADMK?

For long, the BJP has had the OPS’s back, with the consequent fissures in the AIADMK helping it cement its position in the state. However, the BJP appears to be already acting on the realisation that OPS has lost the power battle; the Erode bypoll contest where it convinced OPS to drop his rival AIADMK candidate being a case in point.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 09:46 IST
