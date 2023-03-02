Erode East Bypoll Results 2023 Live Updates: Congress candidate Elangovan leads by over 6000 votes followed by AIADMK’s Thennarasu

Erode East by-Election Results Today News Live Updates: The results of the Erode East by-poll that was held on February 27, will be announced today. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa.

The voter turnout was 70.58 per cent till 5 pm on the day of polling. The assembly constituency has about 2.27 lakh eligible voters. Those who entered the polling booth before 6 pm, were provided tokens and allowed to cast their votes beyond the deadline. Election officials sealed the EVMs at the polling stations and later shifted them to the counting centre at the Government College of Engineering in Chithode, where a three-tier security ring has been put in place.

The by-poll has been the centre of attraction in Tamil Nadu in the past few weeks. From Chief Minister MK Stalin to Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, all prominent leaders were involved in canvassing votes for their candidates at the Erode East assembly constituency as the mandate was seen as an indicator of the ruling alliance’s popularity with Lok Sabha elections scheduled to take place next year.