Erode East Bypoll Results 2023 Live Updates: Congress candidate Elangovan leads by over 6000 votes followed by AIADMK’s Thennarasu

Erode East by-Election Results Today News Live Updates: The results of the Erode East by-poll that was held on February 27, will be announced today. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa.
The voter turnout was 70.58 per cent till 5 pm on the day of polling. The assembly constituency has about 2.27 lakh eligible voters. Those who entered the polling booth before 6 pm, were provided tokens and allowed to cast their votes beyond the deadline. Election officials sealed the EVMs at the polling stations and later shifted them to the counting centre at the Government College of Engineering in Chithode, where a three-tier security ring has been put in place.
The by-poll has been the centre of attraction in Tamil Nadu in the past few weeks. From Chief Minister MK Stalin to Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, all prominent leaders were involved in canvassing votes for their candidates at the Erode East assembly constituency as the mandate was seen as an indicator of the ruling alliance’s popularity with Lok Sabha elections scheduled to take place next year.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday called on all Opposition parties to unite to defeat the BJP in next year’s Lok Sabha elections. At a public rally organised in Chennai as part of his 70th birthday celebrations, Stalin dismissed the idea of a third front and urged all political parties to understand the simple arithmetic of electoral unity. Read more here
Congress candidate E V K S Elangovan was ahead of his nearest rival K S Thennarasu (AIADMK) by over 6,000 votes after the first round of counting on Thursday in the Erode East Assembly by-poll. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K S Alagiri said that the Tamil Nadu government has fulfilled almost 80 per cent of its poll promises within two years. People's basic requirements has been fulfilled, he said.
AIADMK is in a soup, people will not like a party that lacks confidence hence we are sure that our alliance will win the polls, the leader added.
Alagiri also backed MK Stalin's statement that a third front without Congress will not yield any sucess and an alliance after the election will also be practically impossible.
For the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), former Union minister and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president EVKS Elangovan (hand symbol), the father of Thirumahan Everaa, is contesting the election. Former AIADMK MLA KS Thennarasu (two leaves symbol) is pitted against him on behalf of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Barring the two major dravidian parties, Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK)’s Menaka Navaneedhan (sugarcane farmer), and Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhagam’s S Anand (murasu symbol) are also in the fray. Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and G K Vaasan’s Tamil Maanila Congress have extended their support to Congress and AIADMK, respectively.
Of the 77 approved candidates, as many as 47 are contesting independently.
As per the initial trends, Secular Progressive Alliance-nominated Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan is leading by a margin of more than 11,000 votes against AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu.
Counting of votes polled in the bypoll to the Erode East Assembly constituency began at 8 AM here on Thursday amid tight security. (PTI)