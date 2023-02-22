Erode East bypoll: Election Commission files two cases over distribution of pressure cookers to voters

The Election Commission (EC) in Tamil Nadu Tuesday filed two cases over the distribution of pressure cookers to voters in Erode East Assembly constituency ahead of the bypoll scheduled on February 27.

Returning Officer K Sivakumar said based on the complaints that gifts were being distributed to influence the voters, flying squad and static surveillance teams inspected the areas, conducted inquiries and registered first information reports (FIRs). The EC warned of strict action if political parties violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Several incidents of political parties gifting cookers, silver anklets and cash to sway the voters in the constituency have been reported in the local media over the last few days.

Earlier, the EC had sealed several election offices of the ruling DMK and the AIADMK for functioning without obtaining permission. It also assured to act on the allegation that voters were being confined to temporary shelters by the ruling party members to prevent them from meeting Opposition functionaries seeking votes.

Meanwhile, Chennai Press Club Tuesday issued a statement condemning party functionaries who allegedly attacked a Tamil news channel crew for reporting about the alleged confinement of voters by Congress workers at Karungalpalayam.

The Press Club urged the police to initiate action against those who attacked the reporter and the cameraman and ensure protection for media covering the bypoll.

DMK-Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) candidate E V K S Elangovan, the great-grandson of rationalist leader E V R Periyar and father of Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa, whose death necessitated the bypoll, will contest against the AIADMK’s K S Thennarasu. Candidates from Seeman’s Naam Tamizhar Katchi and actor Vijayakant’s DMDK are also in the fray.