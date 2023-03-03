Erode East bypoll: How bad will the loss hurt AIADMK?

The Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS)-led All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) suffered a humiliating defeat at the Erode East Assembly bypoll, results of which were declared Thursday.

The party, which is a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alongside the BJP, had fielded former MLA K S Thennarasu who secured 43,923 votes and barely managed to secure his deposit amount.

On the other hand, the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidate EVKS Elangovan of the Congress etched history in the bypoll by clinching a victory margin of over 66,000 votes. The former Union minister pocketed 1,10,156 votes at the end of 15 rounds, making it the highest in the history of Erode East Assembly constituency.

Despite a few political experts claiming that the bypoll results shouldn’t be a yardstick to measure a party’s growth, the manner in which the DMK-Congress alliance won the poll would make the leaders in the EPS camp ponder upon what went wrong.

The Kongu mandalam (Western region of Tamil Nadu) of which Erode is a part, had always been considered a stronghold of the AIADMK. Even in the 2021 polls, amid a strong anti-incumbency wave in the state, the DMK could not succeed in Kongu mandalam. The DMK-led alliance lost all the 10 constituencies in Coimbatore, all five in Dharmapuri and managed to win just one in Salem. In Tiruppur, of the eight constituencies, the ruling party alliance could win only three.

The AIADMK, BJP and PMK (who were earlier a part of the NDA alliance) managed to outperform the ruling party-led coalition in this area. However, things started to fall apart in the very next year when DMK secured a landslide victory in the local body polls making inroads even in the western districts.

Former MLA Kovai Selvaraj, who was AIADMK Coimbatore Urban district secretary and a loyalist of ousted leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) and had joined DMK last December, told indianexpress.com that the lack of unity in the AIADMK camp has been one of the pivotal reasons for the loss.

Advertisement

“The senior leaders of AIADMK, who have seen MGR (MG Ramachandran) and later Amma (J Jayalalithaa) led the party in such a charismatic manner that they were deeply hurt by the current situation in the AIADMK. The leaders are doing nothing except fighting with each other. The party is split into four factions with each claiming they are the real AIADMK. The leaders have no commitment towards the party or the cadres. It was due to this alone that the party lost around 30,000 votes. When we campaigned on the ground for the bypoll, none of the senior workers of the AIADMK were seen. They just remained silent,” Selvaraj said.

DMK party workers celebrate after EVKS Elangovan’s victory in the Erode (East) Assembly seat by-poll. (Photo: PTI) DMK party workers celebrate after EVKS Elangovan’s victory in the Erode (East) Assembly seat by-poll. (Photo: PTI)

Another factor, which according to Selvaraj led to AIADMK’s loss, was losing the vote share of the Arunthathiyar community.

“They have traditionally voted for AIADMK. They saw MGR as a God. The population of the Arunthathiyar community is significant in the Kongu belt. During the regime of Kalaignar Karunanidhi, three per cent reservation within the SC category was provided to them which helped many youngsters pursue education and job opportunities. The youngsters benefitted from the DMK and till date remain loyal to them. Till Amma was alive, the majority in the community voted in favour of AIADMK but after her demise, everything changed and now the AIADMK has completely lost their vote share,” he said.

Advertisement

The Dravidian major is expected to continue their alliance with the BJP and face the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, which is considered a different ball game. However, the loss in the Erode East bypoll is believed to have a significant impact on the Opposition.

Adding to Selvaraj’s observation, political analyst Raveendran Duraisamy said caste equations played a key role in the result. He said the Gounder caste tag associated with Edappadi and other top leaders of the party alienated them from securing the vote share of other communities.

“The big unified alliance helped the DMK clinch the bypoll by a huge margin. Also, the recent comments by Naam Tamizhar Katchi leader Seeman against Arunthathiyars helped the DMK. The AIADMK has to rework the strategy, Edappadi is not seen as a common leader by all communities. If AIADMK hopes to deliver a good performance, they need to change their strategy. They need to include everyone, including OPS, V K Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran. This will bring the vote share of other communities into their fold. If Seeman joins them, the alliance can provide a tough fight to the DMK. As I have said earlier, It is Stalin vs others here,” he added.

It is to be noted that BJP leader K Annamalai said that though he accepts people’s mandate in the bypoll, he is not too worried about the defeat as his party’s main focus is the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.