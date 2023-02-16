scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Erode East bypoll: 10 DMK and AIADMK offices set up without permission sealed

The Election Commission sealed the offices in the presence of the paramilitary forces despite initial resistance from party functionaries.

Political parties have set up election offices across the constituency and are involved in an intense campaign for the bypoll scheduled for February 27. The constituency has 2.26 lakh voters and 228 polling booths.
Erode East bypoll: 10 DMK and AIADMK offices set up without permission sealed
Ahead of the Erode East bypoll in Tamil Nadu, Election Commission officials sealed six DMK and four AIADMK offices on Thursday for allegedly violating the modal code of conduct.

A flying squad of the commission inspected the election offices after the Opposition AIADMK complained to the district election officer that the DMK had set up offices without obtaining permission and that the ruling party had set up sheds to confine voters to prevent them casting their votes.

The 10 party offices were sealed in areas such as Kallukadai Medu and Periyar Nagar in the presence of the paramilitary forces despite initial resistance from party functionaries. The offices were found functioning without permission.

Political parties have set up election offices across the constituency and are involved in an intense campaign for the bypoll scheduled for February 27. The constituency has 2.26 lakh voters and 228 polling booths.

Congress heavyweight E V K S Elangovan is the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance’s candidate and former AIADMK MLA K S Thennarasu is the Opposition National Democratic Alliance’s pick.

Seeman’s Naam Tamizhar Katchi, actor Vijayakant’s Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam and independent candidates are also in the fray. The election was necessitated by the death of Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 16:44 IST
