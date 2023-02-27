Erode bypoll today: Here’s everything you need to know

The bye-election to the Erode East Assembly constituency, which fell vacant due to the death of Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa, commenced at 7 am Monday.

Here are the candidates contesting the polls:

For the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), former Union minister and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president EVKS Elangovan (hand symbol), the father of Thirumahan Everaa, is contesting the election.

Former AIADMK MLA KS Thennarasu (two leaves symbol) is pitted against him on behalf of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Barring the two major dravidian parties, Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK)’s Menaka Navaneedhan (sugarcane farmer), and Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhagam’s S Anand (murasu symbol) are also in the fray.

Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and G K Vaasan’s Tamil Maanila Congress have extended their support to Congress and AIADMK, respectively.

Dr Ramadoss’ Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) announced they will not contest the polls.

Of the 77 approved candidates, as many as 47 are contesting independently.

According to the Returning Officer K S Sivakumar, elaborate security arrangements are in place to facilitate the 2.26 lakh eligible electors to exercise their franchise. Close to 2,500 police personnel are deployed for poll duty.

Sivakumar said of the total 238 polling stations, 32 are identified as vulnerable and additional para-military personnel will be posted in vulnerable booths if required.

The poll process is set to be videographed, monitored by micro-observes and web-cameras.

The EC had earlier instructed all political functionaries and party workers etc, who were brought from outside the constituency and were not voters, to leave the constituency at 6 pm on February 25. All marriage and community halls, lodges, and guest houses were checked to ensure outsiders were not accommodated at these premises.

The EC said the temporary campaign office of the candidates/parties could be set up 200 metres outside the polling station, with only two persons manning the office. It directed them to ensure there were no crowds.

The counting of votes will take place on March 2.