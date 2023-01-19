Erode bypoll: Tamil Maanila Congress leader G K Vasan says it is important for AIADMK-led alliance to win

Tamil Maanila Congress leader G K Vasan Thursday said it is important for the AIADMK- led alliance to win the Erode bypoll and they would announce the candidate in a day or so.

The Assembly seat at Erode (East) fell vacant following the death of Congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa, son of former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee head EVKS Elangovan. The Election Commission Wednesday announced that the bypoll will be held on February 27.

Vasan, who addressed the reporters after holding talks with AIADMK leaders, including D Jayakumar and B Valarmathi, said the public is disappointed with the DMK government.

“Our alliance, including the AIADMK and the BJP, has to win. The current ruling government has not fulfilled any of their poll promises. The people who voted for them are disappointed. As each day passes, the votes are turning against the ruling government. We believe these things will benefit us in the polls,” Vasan said.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, M Yuvaraja of Tamil Maanila Congress contested unsuccessfully in AIADMK’s two leaves symbol against Everaa.

When asked whether the Tamil Maanila Congress candidate will be provided with a chance again to contest in the AIADMK’s two-leaves symbol, for which two factions of the AIADMK are staking a claim, leader Jayakumar said party leaders would decide the candidate.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP has constituted a 14-member committee to monitor and coordinate election-related work in Erode (East).

Advertisement

According to sources, the Congress, which is part of the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, is likely to retain the seat. However, on the other hand, sources say the BJP is keener on nominating its own candidate.

In the 2021 local body polls, the BJP decided to contest alone. Party leader K Annamalai had said it was growing at a good pace and it had taken the decision (to contest alone) as many of their cadres wanted to contest the polls. However, he affirmed the NDA alliance would continue and the BJP would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with the AIADMK.

BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy told indianexpres.com that the party’s high command would decide whether to nominate its own candidate or support the alliance.

Advertisement

“The committee (announced by BJP on Wednesday) comprises members of that district, it’s more like a district committee that is formed during every election. They will coordinate the election work if BJP contests or even if any of our alliance candidates contest in the polls, it does not imply that we are going to contest alone. You will get to know the candidate in a day,” Narayanan noted.